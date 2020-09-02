Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: When should I get the flu shot?

Doctors offices and retail clinics are ramping up for flu season, with vaccine promotions kicking into high gear in September. But when should you get yours? With heightened concerns about flu season in a COVID-19 world, it may be tempting to rush out to get a flu shot as soon as they’re available. But this year, we’re telling patients that it’s best to wait until October. By waiting until then, you’ll have the full 6-month protection to get you through flu season. There’s a chance flu season could be lighter this year because of people wearing masks and social distancing, but we don’t know for sure, so don’t bank on it.

Read more on this year’s flu shot