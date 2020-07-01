Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: What does air travel look like these days?

If you’ve decided to no longer postpone your summer travel plans, keep these things in mind before heading to the airport. Wear your face mask and wash your hands before and after any touchpoints. While the CDC still recommends keeping a 6-foot distance, that’s nearly impossible to do on a flight. The good news is that most viruses don’t spread easily on flights because of the way air circulates and is filtered on planes. TSA asks that you keep your boarding pass to yourself and rethink packing food and liquids, other than 12-oz. hand sanitizer in carry-on bags. Remember to travel with caution and if you feel sick before your trip, stay home and consult your doctor.

