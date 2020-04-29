Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Stay safe at the hospital

Staying home during the COVID-19 crisis has been tough all-around. But for some, it has meant something even more pressing: putting off necessary surgeries. This week some of those timely procedures have resumed at local hospitals. In this situation, “timely” means that the procedure or surgery can’t wait without putting a patient at risk. Patients who need those procedures now find themselves weighing the risks: putting off surgery vs. visiting a hospital where COVID patients are being treated. Luckily, Baton Rouge General has developed a new touchless surgery process, including a “safe surgery path” ensuring safety and separation from any other patients in the hospital.

