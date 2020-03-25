Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Social distancing can still be social

First, let’s reframe the phrase “social distancing” to “physical distancing.” We can and should still try to be “social” during this period when most of the world is self-isolating. It’s good to keep a sense of community, so now is the time to take advantage of technology like Facetime, Facebook Live, Zoom and Google Hangouts to host all kinds of group get-togethers. Try a virtual happy hour or even a dinner party. One friend can be a host and walk the group through meal prep. Birthday parties, book clubs and even church services can and should be done right from the comfort of your own living room!

Check out other ways to make physical distance more social: