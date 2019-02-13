Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is sex safe after a heart attack?

Christine Ragusa, RN has helped thousands of patients recover from heart attacks, heart surgery, stent placement and congenital heart failure. Here are two of the most common concerns patients have.

I’m worried my chest incision will open. Is rehab safe? This rarely happens. Patients are told to lift nothing heavier than a spoon for about six weeks, allowing the body time to heal. Once the incision is healed, the patient can start doing cardiac exercises with complete confidence.

When is it safe to have sex again? This depends on many factors, including age, current medications, and what type of heart event you are recovering from. Talk to your doctor—some patients can resume their regular sex life after about four weeks, while others should to wait longer.