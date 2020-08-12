Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: See ya later to the ‘gaiter’

If you’re wearing a neck gaiter instead of a face mask, you may be doing more harm than good. Recent research from Duke University suggests the thin tube of fabric that fits around the neck instead of around the ears (like a mask) may not be adequately filtering respiratory droplets. Rather than preventing droplets from escaping like a mask, the gaiter turns larger droplets into a cloud of smaller ones that hang in the air longer. This is because the gaiter’s thin, light, stretchy material isn’t ideal for fighting Coronavirus. We suggest a face covering made of thicker material or one with multiple layers of fabric.

