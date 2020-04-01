Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Listen up Louisiana: Diabetes and COVID-19

New data from the Louisiana Department of Health points to diabetes as the top underlying condition (41%) among COVID-19 related deaths. The data hits close to home – 14% of Louisiana residents are living with type 2 diabetes. COVID-19, like other viral infections, can increase inflammation which combined with above-target blood sugars can contribute to more severe complications in diabetics. While everyone should be taking precautionary measures, it is extremely important for those living with diabetes or those who have close contact with someone with diabetes. Basic preventive measures include washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces and avoiding close contact with someone showing symptoms.

Other precautions you can take.