Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Keep your weight in check during stressful times

These past few months have been stressful for many of us, but it’s important to remember to take care of yourself and your health. Comfort foods and snacking may have resulted in unwanted weight gain, but it’s easier than you think to get back on track. Small changes are the key to sustainability:

Evaluate your drinks for sugar content

Start reading food labels

Add more movement to your daily routine

Avoid late night grazing

Always remember slow and steady is the goal. In fact, research suggests that a 1- to 2- pound weight loss per week is desirable.