Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Heartburn or heart attack—could you tell the difference?

That burning sensation that wakes you in the middle of the night is probably just the price you pay for a super-spicy meal or too much alcohol and caffeine. But if your symptoms are accompanied by shortness of breath, pain that radiates to the jaw or neck, lightheadedness or nausea, you might need to call 911. Both heartburn and heart attacks begin with chest pain or discomfort, you don’t want to take any chances. Click here to learn more.