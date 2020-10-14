Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Genetic testing for breast cancer—myth vs. reality

Genetic testing can play an important role in both breast and ovarian cancer prevention, but there are some myths about who is at the highest risk. One common myth is that most breast cancer cases happen in women who have a family member who had breast cancer. In reality, only about 5-10 percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed in women with family histories. This is why mammograms are so important for women over 40. In addition to a yearly screening, those with a strong family history of breast cancer can speak with their doctor about getting tested for the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation. These genetic mutations greatly increase your chances of developing breast cancer. Testing is easy and knowing where you stand gives you options.

