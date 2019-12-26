Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Don’t cancel that hair appointment just yet

You may have seen the recent study linking hair dyes to higher breast cancer risk. The International Journal of Cancer study followed 46,709 women whose sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer. It found that permanent hair dye was associated with a 7% higher risk of breast cancer in white women and 45% risk in black women. However, the risk was lower in women who permanently dyed their hair in a salon rather than at home, theorizing stylists might be less likely to expose skin to dye chemicals. Researchers say to keep in mind the study analyzes the association of permanent hair dye and breast cancer, not if hair dye causes it. Learn more about the study.