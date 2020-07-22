Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Does my kid need a digital detox?

Many households have relied heavily on screens for months. With in-person school starting soon, will your children need a “digital detox” first? If you can answer yes to questions like, “Are they irritable when not on a device?” or “Are they sleep deprived because of usage?” try these digital detox tips:

No screens at meals—family time!

No devices in rooms at night—there’s little impulse control if it’s right there.

Go for a gradual decrease—decide on an acceptable screen limit and then reduce it until you reach your goal.

Remember to be a role model and put your phone down as well!