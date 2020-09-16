Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: COVID-19 and obesity

It’s no secret that obesity is a health risk, but new research shows that the risk now extends to COVID-19. A recent study found people with obesity who contracted the virus were twice as likely to be hospitalized, with a 74% higher likelihood of being admitted to intensive care. Underlying conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are more prevalent in people who are overweight, making this group even more vulnerable to the virus. In addition, doctors warn that a vaccine may be less effective in people with obesity mirroring the flu vaccine’s low success rate for those with a body mass index (BMI) over 30.

Steps you can take to reduce your weight and your risk of more severe symptoms.