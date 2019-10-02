Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Could that glass of wine increase your chance of breast cancer?

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, it’s possible. The latest studies show that women who drink several alcoholic beverages a day could have an increased risk for breast cancer. Alcohol can increase levels of estrogen and other hormones associated with breast cancer and can damage DNA in cells. To be safe, researchers say to limit alcohol consumption to two or fewer drinks a week and always stick to the suggested serving size.
