    Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can my child catch COVID-19?

    By
    -
    Dr. Rachel Kermis

    While children may experience some of the same COVID symptoms as adults, theirs tend to be mild and cold-like, and most recover within one to two weeks. Recently though, doctors have seen children with a set of symptoms related to COVID-19 called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Although rare, symptoms can include:

    • Fever for more than three days
    • Severe abdominal pain
    • Vomiting
    • Diarrhea

    Luckily, treatment for this COVID-related syndrome seems to be working, with hospital stays lasting two to four days. If fever persists for more than two or three days, call your child’s physician.

    More symptoms to watch out for.

