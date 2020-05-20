Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Can my child catch COVID-19?

While children may experience some of the same COVID symptoms as adults, theirs tend to be mild and cold-like, and most recover within one to two weeks. Recently though, doctors have seen children with a set of symptoms related to COVID-19 called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Although rare, symptoms can include:

Fever for more than three days

Severe abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Luckily, treatment for this COVID-related syndrome seems to be working, with hospital stays lasting two to four days. If fever persists for more than two or three days, call your child’s physician.