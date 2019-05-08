Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Avoiding that colonoscopy—Maybe there’s another way

Colon cancer is 90% curable when detected early. Still, far too few people get colonoscopies because they’re afraid of the procedure—and they think it’s the only screening option. For those not at risk for colon cancer, Cologuard® is a stool-based DNA test that can be done at home, then mailed to a lab for testing—no special prep, diet or time off from work. If results are positive, a colonoscopy will then be necessary. For those who are at risk—if you have a family history of colorectal cancer, have had pre-cancerous polyps or inflammatory bowel disease—don’t put your colonoscopy off any longer.

