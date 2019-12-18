Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Add compression socks to your holiday wish list

Taking a long flight this holiday season? Being immobile for an extended period of time, such as during a flight, can increase the chance of blood clots forming in your legs. This is known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which occurs most commonly in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis. Although the risk of DVT forming during a flight is low for healthy individuals, the risk is greater for those with diabetes, vascular disease, or people who are overweight, pregnant or on birth control. One way to minimize the risk is wearing compression socks or stockings, which squeeze your legs, helping your veins and leg muscles to move blood more efficiently.

