Heads up: LSU selecting University Lakes project adviser today

LSU will select a project manager today to oversee the roughly $50 million restoration and enhancement of the six-lake system at City-Brooks Community Park and LSU.

The University Lakes Project evaluation team must choose between two finalists—one, a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS; the other, a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP—immediately after the teams deliver their presentations. The finalists were narrowed from six initial proposals.

Among the project manager’s key responsibilities: providing financial analysis; helping to solicit and select a design firm, contractor and other vendors; and assisting with compliance with the restrictions attached to the anticipated funding sources for the project, which is estimated to cost at least $50 million.

Details of the submitted proposals are being withheld until the committee makes its selection. Both the RFP and memorandum of understanding, which details the project structure and entities involved, are available on the project web page.

Once a project manager is selected, the committee is expected to choose a designer this spring and a contractor for dredging and construction by next January.