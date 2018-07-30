HazMat team working on cleanup from leak on Airline Highway

The Baton Rouge Fire Department Hazardous Materials Division Team continue to be on the scene on Airline Highway, responding to a tanker truck venting Acrylamide Solution due to heat, according to an announcement from the city-parish.

The fire department and state police are currently responding to the incident. The HazMat Team has evacuated the Once Around Mobile Home Park located at 4416 Victoria Drive and the surrounding area.

This is an active incident and conditions are subject to change at any point. As of 2 p.m. today, there are no road closures due to this incident. However, drivers are urged to avoid this area.

The ongoing event may extend into the week and affected residents were temporarily accommodated at the East Baton Rouge Parish Eden Park Library Branch. The American Red Cross has opened a shelter too at BREC’s Gus Young Park Recreation Center.