Having office pals outweighs pay bumps for many employees

Workplace friendships are more valuable than ever, according to KPMG’s updated Friends at Work study, Inc. writes.

Of 1,091 full-time employees surveyed, 57% say they’d accept 10% lower pay to work alongside friends, while the same share would reject higher-paying jobs if friendships weren’t possible. Rising workplace loneliness is fueling the trend: 45% of respondents say they feel isolated at work, nearly double last year’s rate. Yet 98% now count at least one colleague as a close friend, up from 79% in 2024, with average “office chums” nearly doubling to 4.5. Workers say friendships improve productivity, motivation, teamwork and belonging, while offsetting burnout. Nearly 90% consider company cultures that encourage friendships vital when choosing or staying with an employer. With AI reducing human interactions, 86% say workplace connections matter even more.

