Gymnast and NIL superstar Olivia Dunne returning to LSU for a fifth season

LSU gymnastics senior Olivia Dunne announced via her social media channels on Monday that she will return for her fifth and final season with the Tigers in 2025, Sports Illustrated reports.

Harnessing her massive social media following, gymnast Olivia Dunne became an early success story for NIL after breaking $1 million in deals by October 2021, a mere three months after the rules were changed to allow for such deals. For years, she has maintained the highest valuation among female collegiate athletes. Her NIL valuation is currently estimated at $3.9 million—the second highest of all collegiate athletes.

Last summer, Dunne launched The Livvy Fund to help connect LSU female student-athletes with NIL advice and opportunities. It works in partnership with Bayou Traditions, the LSU athletics collective that raises funds to make NIL deals more accessible to student-athletes.

