Gulf Coast shrimpers praise new US tariffs on imports from India 

Gulf Coast shrimpers are hailing a new 25% tariff on Indian shrimp imports as a long-overdue win for the struggling domestic industry, The Center Square writes.

India, which supplied nearly 38.4% of U.S. shrimp imports in 2024, has been accused of undercutting U.S. prices with low-cost, farm-raised shrimp—pressuring American shrimpers out of business. The Southern Shrimp Alliance says the tariff, announced by President Trump, levels the playing field and could revive an industry battered by foreign competition and stagnant dockside prices.

The tariff joins existing duties on shrimp from Indonesia (19%) and Vietnam (20%), nations also criticized for labor and environmental practices. Shrimpers say the new trade stance prioritizes food security, ethical sourcing and fair competition. Industry advocates hope the policy shift will spur reinvestment in U.S.-caught wild shrimp, which has struggled to compete despite consumer retail prices staying high.

The move reflects a broader effort to crack down on imports tied to forced labor and to raise seafood import tariffs from historically low levels.

