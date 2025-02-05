Growth at US service providers cooled in January. Here’s why

Growth at U.S. service providers slowed at the start of the year as a measure of orders fell to a seven-month low, indicating a slight loss of momentum in the largest part of the economy, Bloomberg reports.

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services slipped to 52.8 in January from 54 at the end of 2024, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth, and the latest figure is slightly firmer than the average for last year.

A gauge of new orders placed with service providers dropped to the lowest level since June, marking the third month in the last four of cooler demand growth. The slowdown in bookings suggests activity could moderate in coming months as some Americans tighten their belts against a backdrop of the high cost of living.

