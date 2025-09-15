Groups challenge LNG project, calling it a threat to Gulf Coast fisheries

Fishermen and environmental groups are again challenging Venture Global’s $10 billion-plus Calcasieu Pass 2 LNG project in Cameron Parish, National Fisherman writes.

In a Sept. 5 filing, they urged a federal appeals court to halt construction, citing “irreparable harms” to shrimp, crab and oyster fisheries from dredging operations and sediment spills.

The coalition—including NRDC, Sierra Club and other Louisiana-based groups—argues CP2 and its 85-mile CP Express Pipeline threaten livelihoods and ecosystems by transforming the Gulf Coast into an export hub.

The motion revives a prior 2024 case seeking to overturn FERC’s approvals, which they say compound environmental and economic risks as multiple LNG projects advance in the same region.

Critics warn that if all federally approved export terminals go live, nearly half of U.S. gas production could flow overseas, driving up domestic costs. The case underscores intensifying clashes between Gulf Coast industries, communities and policymakers over energy exports and environmental impacts.

