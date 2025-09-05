Group of GOP ex-lawmakers urges court to uphold section of Voting Rights Act

Thirteen former Republican members of Congress—including former Louisiana Rep. Charles Boustany—are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais, The Center Square writes.

The lawmakers filed an amicus brief Wednesday through the Protect Democracy Project, calling the provision a bipartisan cornerstone repeatedly reauthorized by Congress in 1982, 1992 and 2006 with near-unanimous support.

The brief argues that Section 2, which prohibits voting practices that dilute minority political power, is narrowly applied under strict standards and reflects Congress’ constitutional duty to safeguard equal opportunity. Striking it down, the former lawmakers warn, would upend decades of precedent and destabilize election law.

The case centers on Louisiana’s congressional map, where courts have ordered two majority-Black districts. Attorney General Liz Murrill contends Section 2 is unconstitutional because it forces legislatures to consider race in redistricting. The high court will rehear arguments Oct. 15.

