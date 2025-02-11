A grassroots initiative has a plan to revitalize Baton Rouge’s parks

Varsity Sports founder and owner Jenni Peters is reimagining the grassroots plan she launched last year to align with what she believes is a new vision for the city.

Envision Baton Rouge is a collaborative initiative where locals can share ideas and visions for improving the city’s parks and walking paths. Its focus is the Perkins Road underpass, Brooks Park and City Park.

We’re kind of restarting this conversation to be more in line with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Better in Baton Rouge campaign, Peters says. “I think this vision is part of that reality and how to make that happen.”

She says one part of the vision is to explore plans for the recreational lakes area that includes Brooks Park and City Park.

For inspiration, the group looked at other cities with signature parks and how they are maintained. Peters says that some of the parks are funded and managed through a conservancy model, which involves a private, nonprofit park-benefit organization that supports a public park by raising money, overseeing operations and management, implementing capital improvements, and developing community programming under a mutually agreed upon plan with a government agency.

Unity Park in Greenville, South Carolina; Bayou Buffalo in Houston; and Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee; are a few of the parks the Envision Baton Rouge group has looked at as examples. Other notable conservancy model parks include New Orleans City Park and Central Park in New York City.

“It’s almost like an independent business that comes in and helps the city raise the funds that it takes to make it a mega-park, and maintains it,” Peters says.

She adds that the group has met with city leaders to discuss if a consultant firm should be hired to determine the feasibility of a conservancy model park.

“The goal is to get a beautiful recreational area that includes City Park, Brooks Park, the university lake system, all of its recreational trails and activities, and things like that,” Peters says. Think of it as one big unit that’s well funded and well maintained and how you get there is what we need to look to other cities for and to have vision to do that.”

BREC issued a statement to Daily Report noting some conversancy partnerships the agency has entered into, which include The Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Baton Rouge Soccer Club and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.

“As responsible stewards of EBR taxpayers’ dollars, BREC is committed to considering any and all feasible business proposals to improve the quality of service to the community and increase the financial sustainability of the park system while still meeting our mission and strategic goals described in our most recent community-driven and commission-approved Imagine Your Parks 3 plan for the next 10 years,” the statement reads.

View Envision Baton Rouge’s video on City Park.