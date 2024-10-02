Grace Hebert Curtis Architects expands into Missouri

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects has acquired Hastings+Chivetta Architects, an architecture firm based in St. Louis.

GHC was formed in June 2019 when Baton Rouge-based Grace Hebert Architects merged with Dallas-based Curtis Group Architects. The acquisition of H+C expands the firm’s footprint to 10 offices spread across Florida, Louisiana, Texas and now Missouri. GHC’s employee headcount currently sits at 214.

According to a statement, the acquisition of H+C will broaden GHC’s services to include:

Architecture of Enrollment Management , a process developed by H+C to strategically evaluate the impact that campus design has on attracting and retaining students

Campus master planning

Space utilization studies

GHC CEO Jerry Hebert says the acquisition of H+C is “just the beginning.”

“We have an aggressive strategic plan in place that will more than double our organization’s size within the next 12 months,” a statement from Hebert reads.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. GHC’s Baton Rouge office is located near the intersection of Government and St. Charles streets.

Over the course of the past year, GHC has also acquired Texas-based Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford as well as Florida-based BSSW Architects Inc. and Bullock Tice Associates.

GHC is backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, a Baton Rouge-based private equity management firm. Bernhard Capital Partners first invested in GHC in September 2022.