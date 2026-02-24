Governor pushes federal review of all Louisiana public universities over DEI

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has formally asked the Trump administration to expand a federal civil rights investigation into diversity, equity and inclusion practices across every public college and university in the state, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The U.S. Department of Education’s inquiry initially targeted the Louisiana Board of Regents over a 2019 strategic plan goal aimed at increasing the number of Black and Hispanic students earning degrees and credentials.

Landry is now urging federal officials to scrutinize all public higher education institutions for potential violations of federal law, arguing the state is done with DEI policies he characterizes as discriminatory. The request is unusual, as governors rarely seek federal investigations that could jeopardize institutional funding.

University systems say they intend to comply with applicable laws and cooperate. The probe unfolds amid broader national debates over DEI, shifting enforcement priorities within the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights and mounting political pressure on Louisiana’s higher education leadership.

Louisiana Illuminator writes.