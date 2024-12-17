Gov. Landry’s long-standing ethics dispute could be over soon

After nearly a year and a half, Gov. Jeff Landry could reach a settlement early next year with the Louisiana Board of Ethics over his failure to disclose trips to and from Hawaii on a political donor’s private plane, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

One of Landry’s attorneys, Stephen Gelé, told Administrative Law Judge Monique Baham on Tuesday that the ethics board was expected to review a consent order in the case at its meetings in early January.

If the parties can’t agree to a settlement, then they would move forward with an in-person court hearing over the dispute in mid-June at the Division of Administrative Law on Florida Street.

The ethics board first filed charges against Landry in August 2023 for allegedly breaking ethics laws while running for governor as Louisiana’s incumbent attorney general.

The board alleges Landry violated state statutes when he failed to disclose flights on a private donor’s plane in 2021. At the time, Landry was a featured speaker at an attorneys general conference in Hawaii.

