Gov. Landry’s first legislative session was a mixed bag of results

Gov. Jeff Landry assumed office this year armed with a conservative agenda and backed by a Republican super-majority in the Legislature after eight years of a Democratic governor, promising sweeping changes in this year’s legislative session.

But despite the Republican dominance in both chambers, Landry’s first regular legislative session, which ended Monday, was more of a mixed bag than expected, USA Today Network reports.

A large initiative of Landry’s agenda was to reorganize the Louisiana Constitution, and while he and conservative lawmakers made a big push for the Legislature to authorize a limited constitutional convention, their efforts wound up stymied in the Senate.

The Senate also watered down bills by Landry and his supporters that looked to create new educational savings accounts to provide parents with state funds to send their children to private schools and to exempt many state government records from public record laws.

There were some victories. Following this session, Landry has more control of state boards and the state reclassified abortion pills as dangerous controlled substances as well as passed restrictions on gender discussion in schools.

Read the full story.