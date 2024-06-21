Gov. Landry vetoes bill seeking to expand access to public employee records

Gov. Jeff Landry has vetoed a bill that would have made it easier for the public to access personnel records of public employees, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 116, by Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, aimed to clarify state public records law as it relates to personnel records of public employees, which are commonly withheld from public view. He filed his proposal to ease access to records related to employee misconduct.

The bill looked to prohibit public records custodians from solely using a court case—the 2022 court case McMakin v. LSU—as the reason for denying a request. LSU commonly cites the 2022 court case, in which McMakin was the plaintiff, for denying access to investigations.

In his veto, Landry cited concerns with the provision but said he would work with McMakin, an ally, on the bill in the future.

Read the full story.