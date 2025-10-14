Gov. Landry bans state use of AI software tied to ‘hostile’ nations

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has signed an executive order banning public schools, universities, and state agencies from using artificial intelligence tools developed or operated by “hostile foreign governments,” The Center Square writes.

The order specifically outlaws Chinese-made platforms like DeepSeek, which federal officials warn could enable espionage and propaganda.

Until Dec. 15, no new AI contracts can be issued without approval from the state’s chief information officer, who is tasked with setting security and data policies. Agencies must also review existing AI contracts and ensure datasets are accurate and free of sensitive information.

The move follows national efforts to restrict Chinese access to U.S. data and AI systems, echoing bans by the U.S. Commerce Department and other states.

Landry says the directive protects Louisiana’s institutions from “dangerous influence” and authorizes the Office of Technology Services to enforce compliance across all state entities and higher ed systems.

