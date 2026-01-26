Gov. Landry seeks large funding boost for inspector general’s office

Gov. Jeff Landry’s proposed executive budget would more than double funding for Louisiana’s Office of State Inspector General, boosting the agency from $2.38 million to roughly $5.5 million in the next fiscal year as part of a broader push to identify cost savings across state government, The Center Square writes.

The plan does not significantly expand staffing, holding the office at 15 positions, but allocates about $3 million for professional service contracts.

The administration says the changes are designed to sharpen oversight, reduce redundancies with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and support Landry’s broader goal of streamlining government operations—a strategy tied to his push to eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax. The reforms also include new leadership, with Angele Davis named as the state’s new “chief integrity officer.”

The proposal will require legislative approval when lawmakers convene for the 2026 session, setting up debate over the scope, cost and effectiveness of the revamped watchdog effort.

