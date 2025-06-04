Gov. Landry says the state is prepared for hurricane season, but is FEMA?

Despite fears over massive staffing cuts and the threatened dissolution of key agencies that help forecast hurricanes and support storm recovery, Gov. Jeff Landry said on Tuesday that Louisiana is prepared should a natural disaster strike this summer, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Landry says he has spoken at length with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He does not anticipate any big changes—at least for now.

“I do not believe that the president or the White House has any intention of revamping FEMA while hurricane season is in play,” Landry said during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“We are working closely with FEMA,” GOHSEP interim director Brig. Gen. Jason Mahfouz said, adding that federal assistance “has been validated and pledged to us” in the case of a storm overwhelming the state’s ability to respond.

Uncertainty over FEMA’s ability to sufficiently respond to a disaster were heightened Monday when the agency’s director, David Hutchinson, reportedly told staffers at a meeting that he was unaware the U.S. had a hurricane season. The White House said that Hutchinson was joking.

In addition to FEMA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has also been the target of large staffing cuts since President Donald Trump returned to office. The National Weather Service and its National Hurricane Center are part of NOAA, a subagency of the Department of Commerce.

