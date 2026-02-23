Gov. Landry is seeking tariff relief for Hyundai’s $5.8B steel mill in Ascension

Louisiana’s push for a $5.8 billion Hyundai steel facility is colliding with national trade politics, The Center Square writes.

Gov. Jeff Landry privately asked the Trump administration for targeted tariff exemptions to shield the project from rising steel and aluminum costs, even as he publicly criticized the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down the president’s tariffs.

In a letter to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Landry argues that temporary relief for companies investing heavily on American soil would protect Louisiana’s industrial expansion while still advancing “American industrial independence.” Hyundai has warned that expanded tariffs could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the plant’s price tag, and state officials have raised similar concerns about other large manufacturing and chemical projects.

The Supreme Court’s ruling that the president lacked authority to impose sweeping tariffs without congressional approval adds another layer of uncertainty. For Louisiana, the stakes are clear: Tariff flexibility may prove critical to keeping major manufacturing investments on track.

The Center Square has the full story.