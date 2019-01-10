Gov. Edwards says you’ll be able to bet on the Saints next year

Fans who want to bet on the New Orleans Saints this weekend will have to travel to a Mississippi casino, but that could change if the team returns to the playoffs next season, The Daily Advertiser reports.



Gov. John Bel Edwards said this week he’s willing to support some form of legislation this year to legalize sports betting in Louisiana if voters agree.



“I want to be in a position to do it in Louisiana because we know it’s happening in Mississippi and it would allow our casinos to remain competitive with our sister states,” Edwards said.



Lawmakers here rejected a bill during last year’s regular session that would have allowed sports betting in Louisiana contingent on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a law that had previously banned it, which the court did in May.

But Mississippi lawmakers approved a similar bill and welcomed sport betting to its casinos to great fanfare in August. Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, who authored the sports betting bill last year, said he’s been to Biloxi casinos and often recognizes about one-third of the crowd from Louisiana.



“We’re fooling ourselves if we don’t think our competitors are taking our business,” Martiny said. Read the full story.