Get tickets for the Top 100 luncheon, Best Places to Work breakfast and Louisiana Business Symposium

Join Business Report at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for a breakfast celebrating the Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge and a luncheon honoring the Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region.

Louisiana Business Symposium sessions held between the breakfast event and luncheon will focus on creating a culture of greatness in your company.

The day begins with a breakfast honoring the companies named the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region. The featured speaker is Greg Hawks, a corporate culture specialist with Hawks Agency.

The event is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tickets to the luncheon—which include admission to the morning seminars—are $30 per person or $300 for a reserved table of 10.

Following the breakfast are two free morning seminars called “Fashion a Culture of Greatness,” presented by the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Hawks. The sessions focus on being intentional about crafting a company culture to produce results through alignment of thinking, dynamic space for transparent interaction and enabling diversity of perspectives.

The first session is from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., and the second will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Economist Loren Scott will keynote the luncheon honoring the Top 100 Private Companies, unveiling his economic forecast for 2018 and 2019 in Louisiana and the Capital Region with his characteristic homespun humor. He is on the 32-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:45 a.m. Sponsors are EATEL Business, FishmanHaygood, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV and Regions.

Tickets to the luncheon—which include admission to the morning seminars—are $45 per person or $450 for a reserved table of 10. Get tickets.

