Get ready for flu season

Flu cases in the United States are expected to rise in the coming weeks, and certain groups are at greater risk of serious complications. The best way to reduce your risk is to get vaccinated every year, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, which responds to an increased number of calls each flu season from people experiencing cold and flu related symptoms. Read more about flu symptoms, who’s at a higher-risk and what you can do to lessen your chances of getting sick.

The level of flu can vary from year to year. But in past years, the flu has caused millions of people in the United States to get sick, with hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Certain groups, including the elderly, those with certain medical conditions and very young children, are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill or even being hospitalized. The best way to reduce your risk from seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated every year.

A new CDC study, which looked at children and adults in five South American countries during the 2023 winter flu season (our summertime) shows flu vaccine performed well there this year. This study found that people who had received a flu vaccine were half as likely to be hospitalized with flu compared to people who had not been vaccinated.

For everyone, but especially those at higher risk, there are everyday precautions you can take to reduce the spread of flu. You should avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

It’s also important to cover coughs and sneezes. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.

More information about EBR EMS can be found online at brla.gov/EMS.

Flu Symptoms:

Fever, Malaise, Headache, Runny nose, Sneezing, Reduced sense of smell, Metallic taste in mouth, Chills, Cough, Body pain or muscle pain, Sore throat

*If you are experiencing new, severe or persistent symptoms, contact a health care provider.

Prevention:

Vaccine/flu shot – A flu vaccine contains three influenza viruses: influenza (H3N2) virus, influenza (H1N2) virus and one B virus.

Wash hands regularly with soap and warm water.

Clean frequently touched surfaces such as keyboards, telephones and door handles regularly to get rid of the germs.

Use tissues to cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Higher-risk populations: