Get a first look at the newest BBQ restaurant in Mid City

Texas-style barbecue in Baton Rouge? Nestled next to Superior Grill on Government Street, Offset Smoker BBQ is set to serve slow-cooked meats, sides and desserts that would make The Lone Star State proud, 225 reports.

The barbecue joint quietly opened its doors for business this past weekend and has a grand opening planned for June 22.

Offset Smoker is the brainchild of longtime friends Tuan Pham and Hue Pham, who opened the concept together as a food truck in 2022.

“We just want to bring an awesome vibe and Central Texas food here,” Hue says. “A lot of people say ‘I drive four or five hours to get barbecue from Texas.’ Well hey, we’re here.”

