Get a first look at Habaneros’ expansion to Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene is about to get a little spicier, 225 reports.

Habaneros, a Mexico City-inspired restaurant, is set to open May 29 in Perkins Rowe. Husband-and-wife team Omar and Dulce Lugo originally launched the fast-growing brand in Covington in 2014, aiming to emphasize the spice their native Mexican culture is known for.

“It all began because we always wanted to go somewhere we didn’t have around us,” Omar Lugo says. “We wanted to have good food. We went to Mexican restaurants, and it was the same thing. So we were like, ‘Man, I think we can really create something (different). I think it would be a good fit for the town.”

Ten years and multiple locations later—from Metairie to Slidell—Habaneros has finally brought its “different” concept to the Capital City.

