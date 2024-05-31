Get a first look at Chicky Sandos’s first brick-and-mortar location

Baton Rouge-based food truck Chicky Sandos, known for its “Nashville-inspired, Louisiana-based” hot chicken, has moved on to its next chapter with its first brick-and-mortar restaurant, 225 reports.

Located in the old Kolache Kitchen attached to La Rouge Mart, Chicky Sandos soft-opened in its new space a few weeks ago, offering what owner Sameer Abudyak calls a type of “gourmet fast-food.”

Abudyak has considered moving out of the food truck for the past year or so, but he says finding a good spot for the eatery that was within budget was challenging. Eventually, he found the space near Bocage, which he says was ideal.

“Whenever this location popped up, we instantly jumped on it just because we love the area,” he says. “We also felt like the space was perfect for what we needed to test out a drive-thru concept and also have a small dine-in (area). We didn’t want to have something too big to keep up with.”

