Get a first look at BREC’s new Nature Station

After a long delay, BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area‘s new Nature Station is finally opening, 225 reports.

Underway since 2020, the park is offering limited hours as the park system finishes hiring the facility’s staff and puts the final tweaks on operations. The center’s official grand opening will take place April 25, after which visitors can then expect regular programming, including night hikes and nine sessions of summer camps.

The $2 million nature center includes exhibits on bottomland forest flora and fauna, animal encounters, meeting rooms, public restrooms and shaded picnic areas. Visitors can drop by for a self-guided hike on the 3.5 miles of trails within the nearly 500-acre site.

