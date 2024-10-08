Genesis 360: Your strategic partner, always at the ready

Sponsored by Genesis 360

Genesis 360 offers a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to streamline their facilities maintenance, construction and Information Technology projects. As a trusted partner, Genesis 360 provides a single point of contact for a wide range of services, minimizing disruptions and maximizing efficiency.

Genesis 360 is adaptable to its client’s specific needs. While a company may not require all its services at once, Genesis 360 is ready to assist with any task, both now and in the future. As Craig Stevens, the company’s president, says, “Genesis 360 is an extension of our clients, acting as an advisor and partner rather than simply a business associate. By handling the peripheral burdensome tasks, we allow clients to focus on their core competencies.”

From routine maintenance to specialized projects, Genesis 360’s divisions provide expertise in:

Construction: Heavy civil and commercial construction, coastal restoration, concrete, asphalt, roofing, and demolition.

Building Maintenance: Renovation, painting, flooring, lighting, electrical, heating, HVAC, plumbing, and janitorial services.

Ground Maintenance: Lawn/landscaping, erosion control, and parking lot striping.

IT Services: Hardware reseller services, staff augmentation, managed services, cybersecurity, data analytics, Office 365/email support, networking services, and consulting.

Key Benefits:

Streamlined Operations: Genesis 360 acts as a single point of contact, coordinating and managing all project related tasks.

Expert Oversight: Their team brings extensive experience and industry knowledge to ensure projects are executed efficiently and effectively.

Cost Optimization: By leveraging their expertise in vendor management and contract negotiations, Genesis 360 helps clients achieve cost savings without compromising quality.

Risk Mitigation: Genesis 360's proactive approach to risk management helps protect businesses from potential issues and disruptions.

Services Offered:

Vendor Management: Sourcing, vetting, and onboarding qualified, high-performing vendors. Managing existing vendor relationships, automating work orders and payments, providing actionable feedback for successful vendor relationships, and advising on expense reductions and reallocations.

Project Management: Tracking and controlling project costs, providing recaps, performing routine site inspections, ensuring tasks are planned and coordinated correctly, and conducting project meetings for on-time delivery.

Compliance Management: Ensuring adherence to industry regulations and standards as well as insurance requirements.

Cost Control: Assisting with capital budget projections and slashing asset spending for work covered by warranties. Monitoring and managing project budgets to optimize spending.

Why Choose Genesis 360?

Proven Track Record: Genesis 360 has a history of successful partnerships with businesses of all sizes.

Customized Solutions: Their approach is tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Their approach is tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Dedicated Team: Genesis 360’s experienced team is committed to providing exceptional service.

Genesis 360 simplifies operations by managing tasks that fall outside a client’s core competencies. By partnering with Genesis 360, businesses can focus on their strengths and achieve greater efficiency and success.

To learn more about the full list of services offered by Genesis 360, visit genesis360llc.com.