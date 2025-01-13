Genesis 360 is expanding with a civil construction firm acquisition

Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360 is expanding its service portfolio after acquiring a heavy civil construction firm.

The company announced its acquisition of Lafayette-based MEAD Heavy Civil, a subcontractor for Genesis 360 on several multimillion-dollar projects, including a $16.7 million Army Corps of Engineers project in Galveston, Texas.

Company President Craig Stevens says in a prepared statement that the acquisition marks a milestone in Genesis 360’s growth strategy, integrating MEAD’s experience in large-scale infrastructure projects. It positions the company to offer more comprehensive solutions to its federal and commercial clients, not only in the construction sector but across other areas, including integrated vendor management, IT service management, and supply and payroll management.

The ultimate goal, according to Stevens: “Evolve from a multimillion-dollar company to a multibillion-dollar company by 2033.”

Genesis 360 started in 2011 as a parking lot striping company and has transformed into a full-service construction, maintenance and IT company with staff spread across the country. The firm posted a record $26 million in revenue in 2023, landing it on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year.

In 2022, Genesis 360 was named Business Report’s Company of the Year (more than 100 employees).