Gaming to leadership: Baton Rouge business execs share the surprising connection

When Adrian Owen Jones first picked up World of Warcraft as a college student in 2008, she was new to the world of video games and could not have predicted how profound an impact the title would ultimately have on her.

Before long, she found herself in the top 0.2% of global players. She had become a member of the top guild—a group of players who band together to tackle daunting quests—on one of the top servers in the world.

And though she doesn’t get the chance to play as much these days, she reflects on her time as a top-tier WoW player as an experience that taught her everything she needed to know about how to be a successful leader in business—lessons that have proved invaluable throughout her professional career, including in her current role as a partner at local management consulting firm Success Labs.

Her experience with gaming is not a wholly unique one. What was once dismissed by many as a mindless form of entertainment has revealed itself to be something more: a unique training ground for professional traits like adaptability, collaboration and problem-solving, among many others. All this to say, the lessons learned and skills acquired through gaming can—and often do—prove surprisingly relevant in the modern workplace.

