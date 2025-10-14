FUEL partners with Maven Scouts to support veteran entrepreneurs

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana announced Tuesday it has partnered with a veteran-led accelerator to help veterans turn new technologies into businesses and expand their role in the state’s energy sector.

Through the partnership with Maven Scouts, FUEL will support the organization in its efforts to recruit veterans looking to commercialize intellectual property; establish a scalable commercialization model for Louisiana; expand veteran participation in the state’s energy innovation and tech transfer ecosystem; attract external investment and federal funding; and strengthen collaboration on federally funded innovations.

“Our partnership with Maven Scouts plays a critical role in FUEL’s efforts to build a thriving energy innovation ecosystem within Louisiana,” said FUEL Director of Strategic Partnerships Girard Melancon in a prepared statement. “By focusing on IP discovery, veteran engagement and early venture support, we are working to develop our state’s untapped potential in military-originated intellectual property and federal research assets to develop a strong, thriving and veteran-focused commercialization pipeline.”

The partnership targets veterans seeking to license IP with universities, aligning with the state’s broader economic development goals in key areas such as carbon capture and utilization, water technology and infrastructure monitoring, advanced energy materials, and enhanced petrochemical services.

Maven Scouts has supported more than 50 Louisiana-based startups to date, according to the announcement, and has created approximately 450 high-wage jobs by helping generate over $50 million in private capital and $75 million in federal research and development funding.