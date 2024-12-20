LSU’s FUEL is hosting its own pitch competition

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, launched earlier this year, is hosting a Super Pitch competition in New Orleans in early February for energy innovators to showcase their start-ups and compete for funding.

Three applicants will be selected to compete in FUEL’s Super Pitch for non-diluted grants. The winner of the competition will win $100,000, while the second and third place companies will receive $50,000 and $25,000, respectfully.

Selected applicants will work with FUEL’s pitch coach prior to the event.

Eligible applicants include:

Businesses with majority of their ownership based in Louisiana, or that are willing to relocate a majority of their operations should they win the Super Pitch competition

Companies with start-up businesses at technology readiness level 3

Applicants for FUEL’s Proof-of-Concept Fund

Businesses with less than $750,000 in revenue within the last 12 months

Companies with an innovative technical solution that fits into one of FUEL’s technical areas

Eligible applicants can learn more and apply before Jan. 16 at fuelouisiana.org/super-pitch.

The pitch competition is the latest move by FUEL, an LSU-led statewide effort with more than 50 public and private partners.

Initially announced in January after receiving a $160 million National Science Foundation grant—the largest ever awarded by the NSF—in support of Louisiana’s energy industry, the effort has over the last six months put together a team of executives to lead the efforts.

Energy innovation expert Michael Mazzola was tapped in late July to lead the FUEL partnership as its executive director, while longtime Nexus Louisiana executive Stephen Loy joined in October.

Last week, FUEL announced four directors to its leadership team. Loy will serve as the director of technology commercialization, Ashwith Chilvery as the director of use-inspired research and development, Lacy McManus as the director of workforce development, and Girard Melancon as the director of strategic partnerships.

FUEL recently opened a New Orleans office, where the strategic communications and workforce development directors will be based.

Read more about FUEL.