FUEL announces grants for clean energy entrepreneurs 

The Future Use of Energy in Louisiana partnership, launched earlier this year, announced on Monday that it would offer grants to help entrepreneurs prove their clean energy projects can be commercialized.

The grants, between $100,000 to $125,000, come with mentoring and technical assistance to help entrepreneurs commercialize their discoveries.

FUEL will focus on awarding grants in six areas:

Reduction of industrial CO2 emissions through Carbon Capture, Usage, and Subsurface Sequestration (CCUS)

Sustainable industrial hydrogen (H2) economy

Energy efficiency and CO2 as a feedstock

Sustainable water management for innovative energy and hydrogen transition

Structural integrity and sustainable manufacturing for energy and hydrocarbon transition

Economic and policy research to promote decarbonization pathways

“The Equitable Energy Transition Proof-of-Concept Fund represents a significant step toward a sustainable energy future,” says FUEL Executive Director Michael Mazzola. “The fund will provide critical support for entrepreneurs, enabling them to take their discoveries from early-stage research to market-ready solutions.”

Funding is available for individuals at Louisiana universities, Louisiana-based startups and companies that have a presence in the state. Learn more about the grant, and read more about the FUEL partnership.