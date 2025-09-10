FTC sends warnings to health care employers over noncompete clauses

The Federal Trade Commission is escalating its scrutiny of employer noncompete clauses, Reuters reports.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson said Wednesday that letters have been sent to several major health care employers and staffing firms, requesting a full review of their employment agreements. While the FTC did not identify the recipients, the regulator urged all businesses to ensure their contracts comply with federal law and do not restrict worker mobility.

The move follows last week’s order barring Gateway Services—the nation’s largest pet cremation company—from enforcing noncompetes with 1,800 employees. Ferguson, who has emphasized protecting worker rights, has said the agency’s enforcement push is part of delivering on President Donald Trump’s pledge to address working-class economic concerns.

