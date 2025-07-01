From wine to space technology: Gulf South Angels diversifies its reach

Gulf South Angels, the region’s largest angel investor group, has invested $3.5 million in a dozen entities during the first half of 2025, the company announced on Tuesday, with investments spanning industries from health care to consumer goods to space technology.

“This has been a record first half of the year for Gulf South Angels,” says Mike Eckert, board chair of GSA. “Not just because of the number of or capital amounts of the investments, each of which are 200% of those of the first half of 2024, but because of the diversity of industries and quality of founders we’ve had the opportunity to support.”

New companies funded during the first half of 2025 include:

Archer Roose Wines: A fast-growing canned wine company co-owned by actress Elizabeth Banks that redefines how consumers experience and access premium wine.

OvataRF: A chip and intellectual property solutions provider that develops advanced RF technologies for 5G, satellite communications and defense applications.

Peak Mobile Vascular Access: A Texas-based company that provides leading on-demand vascular access services to homes, hospitals and clinics across the country.

South Rampart Pharma: A New Orleans-based biotechnology company that is developing a breakthrough non-opioid pain medication.

GSA also made follow-up investments to incumbent portfolio companies, including Advano, Altis Biosystems, Groupize, Modumetal, Obatala Sciences, Renibus Therapeutics and TheraB Medical.

During the first half of 2025, GSA members also invested in Balerion Space Ventures II, a Dallas-based venture capital fund that focuses its investments on defense and space technologies.

The organization also recently partnered with the Tech Coast Angels Venture Group, one of the most established and active angel investing organizations in the U.S. TCA has invited Gulf South Angels to be a charter partner in its new Strategic Affiliates program.